Justin Fields Talks OSU Expectations, Tries To Tamp Down The Hype

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is doing his best to block out all the noise.

Fields arrived in Columbus after bolting from Georgia, and the hype started immediately upon his arrival. People, myself included to a certain degree, expect the dual-threat star to do things right from the jump. However, he’s doing his best to not listen to what’s happening outside of what he can control. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

Fields said the following during a Tuesday appearance on the Big Ten Network about everything surrounding the program heading into the season:

Just gotta keep your head down. Don’t listen to the outside voices and just work. Don’t let your head blow up or get to low. Just kind of stay even-keeled and just put your head down and work. That’s kind of how I look at the situation I’m in right now.

You can watch his full comments below.

Two of the biggest @OhioStateFB stars, Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins, join our guys following practice. pic.twitter.com/LGSLVz9vWG — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 6, 2019

I understand Fields’ mindset and it’s the proper one to have. He can’t let himself get distracted by all the hype and chatter.

Leave that to the pundits and people on the internet. His job is to win games, and focusing on what people are saying won’t get that job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Aug 3, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

Having said that, I’m not sure there’s anything Fields can do or say to get the OSU hype machine under control. Fans in Columbus are expecting a monster season out of Fields.

He is the definition of a perfect fit for their offense. It’s almost impossible to think of a quarterback who would do it better for them running the show.

Despite losing Dwayne Haskins after last season, fans have already fully embraced the sophomore gunslinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Mar 24, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT

My guess is Fields will ball out right from the start at OSU. I hate to say it as a Badgers fan, but it’s likely going to end up being the truth.