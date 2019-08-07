Kacey Musgraves Speaks Out For Gun Control During Lollapalooza Concert

Singer Kacey Musgraves pushed for Congress to do something about gun violence during her set Sunday at Lollapalooza.

Musgraves’ speech came after two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton took place over the weekend, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. A combined total of 31 people died.

Thank you to everyone still brave enough to come out to festivals like this to see us play. We all need music & each other more than ever right now but how many of us will have to die before SOMEBODY FUCKING DOES SOMETHING. Heart broken for El Paso & Dayton. https://t.co/7U1nzDMBcq — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

“The sh-t that’s happening in the last 24 hours — much less everything that’s happened in the last 200 and f–king 15 days in America. So, I don’t know what the answer is, but obviously something has to be f–king done,” Musgraves said during her concert. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody f**king do something!'”

The crowd chanted with her before she launched into her 2018 track “Rainbow.” Musgraves later retweeted a video of the moment on Twitter. (RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Refuses To Drink Out Of A Shoe At Her Australian Show)

“Thank you to everyone still brave enough to come out to festivals like this to see us play,” Musgraves wrote. “We all need music & each other more than ever right now but how many of us will have to die before SOMEBODY F–KING DOES SOMETHING. Heart broken for El Paso & Dayton.”

Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump? Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it? https://t.co/xyvGSDW0OW — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

Alongside another video clip she wrote, “Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump? Don’t you hear our pain?” she wrote. “You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it?”