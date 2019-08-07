Afternoon Mirror: Kamala Can’t Stop Smiling In A Low-Cut Dress On The Arm Of Montel Williams

Quote of the Day:

“This is one of the most disingenuous human meetings I have ever met. … He’s in it for the TV show. … I almost think he’s incapable of feeling emotion … and who doesn’t know how to connect with people in pain.”

— Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), a presidential hopeful, on MSNBC late Wednesday morning, talking about President Trump. Ryan says Trump has said he never cries. Ryan said he has cried “50 times” since he heard about the mass shooting in Dayton, which Trump referred to as “Toledo.” (RELATED: Tim Ryan Curses About Trump’s ‘Dayton’ Flub But Doesn’t Care about Biden’s Errors)

MOOD: “Ahh, typos. Instead of calling Barack Obama Joe Biden’s ‘former boss,’ I nearly typed ‘former boo.'” — Jim Antle, editor of The American Conservative Magazine.

In Case You Haven’t Heard, Montel Once Dated Kamala Harris

Possible celebrity nickname: Mamala.

The stale dating news of famed talk show host Montel Williams and Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is back in the bright lights.

A Daily Mail headline from Tuesday night reads: “REVEALED: Kamala Harris dated Montel Williams, and showed up on the talk show host’s arm at 2001 gala in LA”

Except this is not a big reveal or even a small one. The news has already been reported — as not news, in fact, by The Root, which claims that conservative — and even “some” mainstream — news outlets are obsessed with the sex lives of black people. The Root published that piece back in January.

The headline blared, “Kamala Harris Dating Life Shouldn’t Be News, Yet Here We Are.”

The writer, Jason Johnson, was appalled that the media covered Harris’s dating life during her first week on the campaign trail.

“Let’s clear a few things up, since again, this should NEVER again be a topic discussed about a presidential candidate,” wrote Johnson. “Kamala Harris is a 54-year-old black woman, which means there are a few things I know about her for sure. I know that at some point in her life she probably slept in a bonnet.” He also wrote about Harris dating former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown as being irrelevant.

Donald Trump‘s dating life before — and allegedly after — he married Melania has been on display ever since he became a presidential candidate. Any woman who has ever accused Trump of groping, assaulting or kissing has been given a news platform. I’m sure I don’t even have to bring up porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had sex with Trump in 2006. He has denied this allegation. There’s even a horrible video of Trump shaking his booty and oogling women at a party with Jeffrey Epstein.

Johnson’s argument lacks any basic common sense.

But yes here we are. So this is what you need to know regarding Montel and Kamala.

In 2001, they attended a MS gala in LA. The pair walked the red carpet holding hands along with Montel’s then-teenage daughter, Ashley. They were all smiles. Montel, the star that he is, obviously wore dark shades and a giant cross around his neck while the trio was bombarded with camera flashes. Montel looked elated to be in the limelight, as did Kamala, who was all smiles in a silky, low-cut cream-colored dress.

Nothing ethically questionable happened, by the way. Montel was divorced. Kamala was single. The Daily Mail reported that outlets such as Jet and Ebony characterized her as his “girlfriend.”

Jet had to run a retraction when it reported that Ashley was the couple’s daughter. Montel had Ashley with a first wife, Rochelle See. At the time of the gala, his most recent wife before he began dating Kamala was Grace Morley. Montel is currently married to Tara Fowler. (RELATED: Montel Spends Father’s Day Lashing Out At President Trump)

The gala with a smiling Kamala on Montel’s arm is all on YouTube if you want to watch. (RELATED: Montel Williams On White House Speed Dial? Um, No.)

One question for Harris: What’s her position on payday loans? Montel has been a big poster boy for a practice that further puts people in the poor house.

NYT WH correspondent reminds people that NYT has lots of paid subscribers

“The @nytimes added a net 197,000 digital subscriptions in the second quarter to reach a new record total of 4.7 million paid subscriptions.” — Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent, NYT.

A Day in the Life of a Journalist

“Yesterday I filed a long draft that I have been working on for a very long time and received confirmation that it was indeed Pretty Good and I think somewhat relatedly I just woke up on the couch with all the lights on and the dog passed out on top of me.” — Amanda Mull, staff writer, The Atlantic.

Sydney Leathers Is Excited For Monica Lewinsky

“I know this is a silly thing to get excited about to most people but I’m thrilled Monica gets to produce her season of American Crime Story. Scandal and Law & Order SVU had episodes based on me & I was annoyed I wasn’t consulted. Progress for us queens of sex scandals lol.” — Sydney Elaine Leathers, contributor, Washington Babylon, former sexting partner to ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.).

Eddie Scarry refers to AOC as a ‘hysterical girl’

“This girl is a hysterical alarmist. In a country of 300M people, there are about 100 violent incidents of “white supremacy” per year. Usually resulting in 1 victim and it’s often someone in the perpetrator’s own family.” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, Washington Examiner.

He was reacting to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) discussing white supremacy in America: “Here’s what we have to say to all of America’s men and women falling in the grips of hatred and white supremacy: Come back. It’s not too late. You have neighbors and loved ones waiting, holding space for you. And we will love you back.”

Gossip Roundup

Journo is OK post-op: “I’ve gotten a couple DMs asking how I’m doing. I’m sore but managing. Ice packs are my friend right now. I still have trapped gas from anesthesia so my shoulder has been hurting. Been walking around trying to get things moving and the gas gone. More than anything I’m bored lol.” — Beth Baumann, associate editor, Townhall. She had surgery for reasons related to her endometriosis.

The Media Observer: “[John] Kasich is going to lose his CNN gig because he’s not calling Trump a white supremacist on Don Lemon’s show.” — Cameron Cawthorne, media reporter, Washington Free Beacon.

A restaurant frequented by Ivana Trump allegedly Googles guests to make sure they’re A-Listers. Here.

Columbia Journalism Review‘s Lyz Lenz to VP Pence: “I’m confused, you don’t want us in your office, but you want us on our knees?” She was referencing a Washington Times story that announced that Pence wants people to spend more time on their knees (praying) and less time on the internet. Here. Lenz’s new book is God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss, and Renewal in Middle America.

Fox News’s Sean Hannity to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y): “LET… IT… GO.” (Nadler is demanding more docs on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.)

Presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson Wednesday morning on CNN: “Sometimes it’s because we love a child that we say no. Our president is not a king…. It’s time for the people to step in.”

Tyler Cameron (Bachelorette runner up) lives in Jupiter, Fla. where he was scheduled to appear in court for careless driving citation. 1. He didn’t show up. 2. He lives in the same town as MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and wife, Mika Brzezinski. Here.