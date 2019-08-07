KASSAM: Australia’s Left Wants To Ban Me; Is This What Tolerance Looks Like?

Conservatives are banned and stifled on social media and by traditional media outlets, too. This we know to be true, despite CNBC’s sloppy protests to the contrary.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) recently implored national networks in the United States: “Don’t let Neo-Nazis on TV.”

Of course, neo-Nazis don’t really go on television. And when they do, it is usually in the form of CNN attempting to use them as a stick by which to beat President Trump.

So when AOC tweets about keeping “neo-Nazis” off the airwaves, she’s not talking about actual neo-Nazis. She’s talking about ordinary conservatives who she brands neo-Nazis in order to vilify and de-platform them.

I am one of those ordinary conservatives, and in the last few weeks I have witnessed — though scarcely been a part of — a national debate in Australia as to whether or not I should be allowed into the country to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Australia.

Bemusing, for sure. Especially since almost no Australian outlets have bothered to contact me for comment about the alarming allegations made against me. I’m not allowed a say. Because I’m not really the left’s target. I just happen to be a decent enough reflection of conservative nationalists in general. They think taking me out represents some big victory. It doesn’t. I’ll just go back to playing ping pong and getting massages.

I guess I represent modern conservatism well enough for me to be one of the leading spokesmen for our movement, as far as the Australian left is concerned. I’ve delivered speeches on the main stage at the CPAC conference in Washington, D.C. for the past three years now.

I don’t think I said anything particularly incendiary, apart from taking a few deserved pops at London’s feckless mayor, Sadiq Khan – a man who once asininely told a journalist that I was behind death threats aimed at him. If Khan wants to learn about death threats, try being an apostate and a public figure in the conservative movement.