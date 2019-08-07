Mark Wahlberg Says He Might Become A Cowboys Fan

Mark Wahlberg apparently has no real loyalty when it comes to being an NFL fan.

The Hollywood superstar is opening a Wahlburgers at the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, and that looks like enough to make him switch his allegiance from the Patriots to Jerry Jones’ crew.

I’m starting to wonder if Wahlberg loves football at all or if he’ll cheer for the highest bidder. This is the same guy who left the Super Bowl when the Patriots were trailing the Falcons and then missed the epic comeback! (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg And Baker Mayfield Work Out Together In Los Angeles)

Now, he’s talking about becoming a Cowboys fan simply because they have one of his restaurants. If that doesn’t make him a complete fraud, then I don’t know what would.

You don’t switch loyalties in sports just because some team agrees to put in one of your restaurants. There’s never a reason at all to switch allegiances in sports.

I don’t care if your wife/girlfriend threatens to withhold sex if you don’t start cheering for their team. If sex is off the table, then a restaurant should be an immediate non-starter.

In the world of sports, you’re born into a fandom or pick one at a very early age, and then you ride with it until the end of time.

You ride through the good and you ride through the bad. You don’t change sides because somebody threw some money your way.

Wahlberg should reevaluate his life and what loyalty means to him. I’d never show my face again in public if I ever stopped being a Lions or Badgers fan.

At some point, you just have to draw a line in the sand and stand for something. Shame, shame, Wahlberg.

H/T: Barstool Sports