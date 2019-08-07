At Presidential Rally For A Man Who Honeymooned In Soviet Russia, Supporters Chant ‘Moscow Mitch’

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders chanted “Moscow Mitch” during a presidential rally Wednesday for the Vermont senator.

The cheer has become a rallying cry for many on the left upset with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking election reform efforts. Their cheers are ironic given that Sanders is on the record admitting that he visited the Soviet Union after he got married when he was mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

WATCH:

“The fact is that I went to establish a sister city program with Yaroslavl, then in the Soviet Union, now an important city in Russia which is still in existence today,” he told MSNBC in 2015. “The purpose of that trip was a sister city. Did it take place after my marriage? It did.” (RELATED: McConnell Slams Democrats For ‘Moscow Mitch’ Attacks)

MSNBC Co-host Joe Scarborough gave McConnell the nickname “Moscow Mitch” during a segment, a nickname which many Democrats and cable news pundits started using. The Kentucky senator defended his stance in July, mentioning that Congress has already approved hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to defend interference in U.S elections. McConnell, for his part, says the accusations are “modern-day McCarthyism.”

