Monica Lewinsky Makes Sex Joke At The Expense Of Vice President Mike Pence

Monica Lewinsky, the woman who famously had an inappropriate relationship with President Bill Clinton, made a sex joke on Twitter.

Pence was recently asked how he handles receiving criticism on the internet, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ.

Mike Pence is telling us to spend more time on our knees instead of on the internet when he should just keep it real and say he’s living his best #HotBoySummer life and leave it at that. pic.twitter.com/pNw2RSA2nH — Elana The Great ???????? (@elanajoy1982) August 6, 2019

“Spend more time on your knees than on the internet,” Pence responded.

Of course many people took this response and made it a little bit dirty.

“Mike Pence is telling us to spend more time on our knees instead of on the internet when he should just keep it real and say he’s living his best #HotBoySummer life and leave it at that,” one user wrote. (RELATED: New Season Of FX’s ‘American Crime Story’ Will Focus On Bill Clinton’s Sex Scandal With Monica Lewinsky)

“OK, who’s gonna tell him?” author Lauren Duca wrote in a quote tweet.

Lewinsky joined in, responding, “def not me.”

def not me. ???? — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) August 7, 2019

Look at that burn from Lewinsky. I feel bad for Pence because he’s so outwardly religious and we all know he definitely didn’t mean this in any kind of sexual way.

But, come on. Of course people are going to automatically jump to sexual jokes here. It’s way too hard not to. He set himself up for this, and for that maybe I don’t feel as bad as I originally felt.