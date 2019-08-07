REPORT: Six Of The Donors Joaquin Castro Doxxed Also Donated To Him And Brother

When Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro published the names and businesses Tuesday of 44 San Antonio Trump donors, he also outed six of his own donors.

Six people mentioned on Castro’s list of President Donald Trump’s donors also donated money to Castro and his brother Julian, according to a report Wednesday night from the Washington Examiner. (RELATED: Joaquin Castro Posts Names, Employees Of Trump Donors),

The reports state that three people on the list who donated the maximum amount of $5,600 to the president also maxed out to Joaquin Castro’s congressional campaign, while another three individuals named donated to Julian Castro’s mayoral campaign. Julian Castro is in the midst of a long-shot presidential campaign, which is being run by his twin brother. (RELATED: Democrats Are Trashing President Obama’s Legacy)

Joaquin Castro attracted intense criticism Tuesday after he tweeted the names and businesses of Trump donors, but defended the decision, saying the donors are “are fueling a campaign of hate” through their support of the president.

Two retirees that made Castro’s list spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday, calling the congressman’s actions “sickening” and “disgusting.”

“I’m a naturalized citizen, I love the United States of America, I think our president is doing an amazing job,” one retiree said. “He’s not a racist, I’m not a racist, and for them to be totally trying to be brainwash people, I think it’s just garbage. I think it’s just going to backfire on them, really.”

“I think it’s really pitiful, it shows what he is or what he believes in and what he does, so it’s really disappointing,” another retiree, aged 79 said of Castro.