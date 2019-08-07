San Francisco 49ers Spend Time Jousting Instead Of Practicing

The San Francisco 49ers apparently need to reevaluate how they spend their time.

In a video posted by the team Tuesday, the rookies were jousting on scooters. Yes, an NFL team took time out of the training camp schedule so that rookies could joust each other. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Watch the embarrassing moment below.

Today’s rookie hype escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/XPaNpXUkLv — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 6, 2019

First off, if you’re above the age of 12 and you find yourself ever riding a scooter, then you should be put on a watchlist immediately.

There’s no better pre-crime indicator than people who ride scooters. It’s like a walking, talking red flag that we should all pay attention to.

Again, I just want to make this clear. If you’re an adult or even a teenager and you ever ride a scooter, we should probably have you locked up for the betterment of society. We just can’t risk it.

Secondly, how much free time do the 49ers have that they’re able to let the rookies run around pulling stunts like the one above?

I thought this was the NFL. I didn’t realize it was middle school. If I was a football coach and I ever saw time being wasted like this, I’d start cutting guys on the spot.

The NFL is about winning Super Bowls. It’s not about pissing away time and wasting precious practice hours.

Something tells me the 49ers are in for a long and tough year if this is an indication of things to come.