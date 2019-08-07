Sex-Trafficking Victim Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison

Cyntoia Brown, a Tennessee woman who killed a man who had solicited her for sex when she was 16, was released from prison Wednesday morning after receiving clemency back in January from former Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Cyntoia Brown released from prison after spending 15 years behind bars thanks to campaign for freedom https://t.co/FaRGOVyGKh pic.twitter.com/8KNaeHwKQL — WLWT (@WLWT) August 7, 2019

Brown had served 15 years of her life sentence for murdering Johnny Allen, a 46-year-old Nashville real estate agent, Associated Press reports.

Brown reportedly shot Allen in the back of the head with a gun she purchased, in order to rob him after he picked her up to have sex for money. (RELATED: Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency To Woman Who Murdered A Man In Her Teens Over Sex Trafficking)

After running away from her adopted family in 2004, Brown lived with a man nicknamed “Cut Throat” who allegedly abused her and forced her into prostitution, according to Fox News.

Brown claimed “Cut Throat” was the one who sent her to have sex with the Nashville man in order to make money, the Tennessean reports.

Attorneys in Brown’s case petitioned to commute her sentence stating she was a sex-trafficking victim. Experts also said Brown may have suffered from the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome, affecting her mental state at the time of the murder, the Washington Post reports.

Outgoing Gov. Haslam granted her clemency in January.

Brown will remain on parole for 10 years, according to Associated Press.

While in prison, she completed her GED and completed courses at Lipscomb University.

Brown plans to publish a book and continue her coursework at Lipscomb now that she is released.

Attorneys released a statement from Brown Tuesday night, according to the Tennessean.

“While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me,” said Brown. “I’m blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation. I thank Governor and First Lady Haslam for their vote of confidence in me and with the Lord’s help I will make them as well as the rest of my supporters proud,” the statement read.

Twitter users expressed a great amount of support for Cyntoia after her release. (RELATED: Judge Allows Sex-Trafficking Case Against Harvey Weinstein To Proceed)

