‘The Daily Show’ Says Fox News Coverage Is The ‘Audiobook’ Version Of El Paso Shooter’s Manifesto

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” tweeted a video montage Wednesday claiming that Fox News coverage was essentially the “audiobook” version of the El Paso shooter’s alleged manifesto.

“Oh look, the El Paso shooter’s manifesto is out on audiobook,” the caption read.

Oh look, the El Paso shooter’s manifesto is out on audiobook pic.twitter.com/CzyLz5uOha — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 7, 2019

The video showed a series of selected clips from Fox News, including from hosts, contributors and guests, comparing comments with excerpts from the manifesto that has been attributed to the alleged El Paso shooter.

The quotes highlighted in “The Daily Show’s” video focused on a negative comments about illegal immigrants, many of which characterized illegal immigration as an “invasion” and accused Democrats of allowing the “flood of illegal immigrants” in order to create more voters.

Among the quoted Fox News personalities were Tomi Lahren, Sean Hannity, Pete Hegseth, Jesse Watters, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Tucker Carlson (also co-founder of The Daily Caller). (RELATED: Sanders Explains Why He’s Having A Town Hall On Fox News)

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah initially responded Monday to the two tragic mass shootings that occurred last weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in an impassioned monologue.