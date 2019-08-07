US

Motorcycle Backfires In Times Square Causing Frantic Stampede

TWITTER/Dan Snyder

Kyle Hooten Contributor

A motorcycle backfired Tuesday night in Time Square, causing a dramatic scene as people mistook the sound for a gunshot, fleeing in a panicked stampede.

Up to 20 people were injured in the mad rush, reports NBC New York. Footage of the event captured by tourists’ cellphones and security cameras shows a mob of people scrambling to evacuate the area.

The chaos wasn’t limited to the open air streets of the square. Security footage shows that patrons of business in the area were also sent running for cover.

The NYPD quickly confirmed that Times Square is safe and free of shooters, urging citizens and tourists to remain calm.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out a call for stricter gun control shortly after the motorcycle backfire was heard.