Trump Tweets About Dayton Visit, Says News Conference Afterward By Ohio Lawmakers Was ‘A Fraud’

President Donald Trump tweeted he had “a warm & wonderful visit” in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday and also hit back at the allegedly “fraud” news conference Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Mayor Nan Whaley held.

Trump visited Dayton following a shooting Sunday morning that killed nine people and injured 27 others. He did not speak to press but visited survivors in the hospital and spoke to Brown and Whaley, both Democrats who said they didn’t hold much hope for change following the meeting.

Trump tweeted the news conference was “a fraud” and said Brown and Whaley misrepresented what happened at the hospital.

….misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with. They were all amazing!o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

The collection of tweets following Trump’s visit to Dayton included a video showing Trump meeting with police, doctors, nurses and more. He included photos from the visit, as well. (RELATED: Dayton Mayor Laughs As She mocks Trump Over Toledo Gaffe)

WATCH:

We love you Dayton, Ohio! pic.twitter.com/IaCZAdyuzL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

The people I met today in Dayton are the finest anywhere! pic.twitter.com/sBxKZWExcR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

The president also hit back at Fox News, tweeting that “watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepherd Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews.” He did not speak to reporters while visiting Ohio and did not elaborate in his tweets how Brown and Whaley misrepresented the hospital visit.

Trump is set to visit El Paso, Texas, Wednesday as well, where a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart Saturday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.