Trump Says ‘Joe Biden Has Lost His Fastball’

President Donald Trump fired back Wednesday at Joe Biden, after news surfaced that the former Vice President plans to compare him to former segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, in a speech he will give later Wednesday.

Biden plans to give a speech in which he’ll claim Trump has “more in common with George Wallace than George Washington,” and accuse the president of instigating white supremacy. (RELATED: Donald Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Mass Shootings In El Paso, Texas, And Dayton, Ohio)

When asked about the planned speech, Trump called Biden “incompetent,” and mocked the 2020 Democratic front-runner’s performance in interviews. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of People The Left Finds Racist)

“Joe is a pretty incompetent guy,” Trump said. “I’ve watched his interviews and what he said and how he said it. I wouldn’t have rated him very high in the first place.”

“Joe Biden has lost his fastball, that I can tell you,” he concluded.

Trump made the comments on his way to El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were murdered Saturday by an alleged white supremacist.

Some Democratic presidential candidates have blamed Trump’s rhetoric for the tragedy, including Beto O’Rourke, who has repeatedly accused Trump of being a white supremacist.

Trump has repeatedly condemned white supremacy and on Monday, called for the nation to unite to defeat the “sinister ideologies” of racism.