Conservatives Defend Tucker Carlson As Media Rage Mob Rages Over ‘White Supremacy’ Comments

Several prominent conservative voices defended Tucker Carlson via social media on Wednesday after the Fox News host said white supremacy was “not a real problem in America” on his Tuesday night show.

Carlson’s comments came after two mass shootings over the weekend, one allegedly driven by anti-immigrant extremism and another allegedly committed by someone holding extreme left wing views.

“If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list?” asked the Fox News host during his Tuesday monologue. “Right up there with Russia probably. It’s actually not a real problem in America. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium.”

“This is a country where the average person is getting poorer, where the suicide rate is spiking — ‘white supremacy, that’s the problem’ — this is a hoax,” he continued. “Just like the Russia hoax, it’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.” (RELATED: ‘Things Are Getting Dangerously Crazy On The Left’: Watch Tucker’s Latest Analysis. Do It Now. Watch It Three Times If You’re Smart)

Carlson’s analysis drew the ire of many as the hashtags #FireTuckerCarlsonn and #BoycottTuckerCarlson trended. Some called him a “racist” or a “white supremacist.”

One account even called for the Fox News host to be lit “on fire.”

Others, however, defended Carlson as not only *not* a white supremacist, but also correct in his analysis:

“These left wing wack jobs are labeling everyone a White Supremacist now,” wrote Nick Adams.