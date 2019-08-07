Conservatives Defend Tucker Carlson As Media Rage Mob Rages Over ‘White Supremacy’ Comments

Several prominent conservative voices defended Tucker Carlson via social media on Wednesday after the Fox News host said white supremacy was “not a real problem in America” on his Tuesday night show.

Carlson’s comments came after two mass shootings over the weekend, one allegedly driven by anti-immigrant extremism and another allegedly committed by someone holding extreme left wing views.

“If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list?” asked the Fox News host during his Tuesday monologue. “Right up there with Russia probably. It’s actually not a real problem in America. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium.”

“This is a country where the average person is getting poorer, where the suicide rate is spiking — ‘white supremacy, that’s the problem’ — this is a hoax,” he continued. “Just like the Russia hoax, it’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.” (RELATED: ‘Things Are Getting Dangerously Crazy On The Left’: Watch Tucker’s Latest Analysis. Do It Now. Watch It Three Times If You’re Smart)

Carlson’s analysis drew the ire of many as the hashtags #FireTuckerCarlsonn and #BoycottTuckerCarlson trended. Some called him a “racist” or a “white supremacist.”

Racists gonna racist. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 7, 2019

Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist. Anyone who advertises is an enabler and supporter of white supremacy. https://t.co/eyj2xh2qSR — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) August 7, 2019

Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist. That’s not a hoax. It’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s a sad reality that a major corporation broadcasts white supremacist talking points to millions of Americans every night. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) August 7, 2019

I’m not saying @TuckerCarlson doesn’t have a right to his opinion, but what I am saying is he’s a hate stoking, piece of garbage. — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 7, 2019

One account even called for the Fox News host to be lit “on fire.”

#FireTuckerCarlson – literally light him on fire. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) August 7, 2019

Others, however, defended Carlson as not only *not* a white supremacist, but also correct in his analysis:

Tucker Carlson is correct. The “Everyone who opposes my politics is a white nationalist” narrative being pushed by the media and Democrats is the latest version of the damaging and divisive Russia collusion hoax. It is both dangerous and false. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 7, 2019

Tucker Carlson is right on the numbers. As reported by Rush via Andrew McCarthy, there are about 200,000 White supremacists in the country. They are insignificant. The left is pretending half the country are White supremacists. That’s in an attempt to win an election. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 7, 2019

White Supremacy was created by White Liberal Dems to intimidate black people. If Dems thought hate was an issue, why won’t they denounce Antifa?

Is Antifa the modern day White Supremacist used to intimidate people bcuz of the color of their politics? https://t.co/J8H7OPSqqa — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 7, 2019

.@TuckerCarlson is being attacked for saying White Supremacy is not the biggest problem in America. it’s not the BIGGEST PROBLEM! This is not the 1800s or 1930! If White Supremacy was the biggest problem black & white people would be segregated! ???? #IStandWithTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/mneHPvm8ua — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 7, 2019

LIKE I SAID!@TuckerCarlson was RIGHT!

White Supremacy is not America’s BIGGEST PROBLEM RIGHT NOW! How did we have a Black President ?

A lot of Rich Blacks & Hispanics? All this #BoycottTuckerCarlson & #FireTuckerCarlson need to Stop! ???? #IStandWithTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/h38dIpmjDj — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 7, 2019

These constant attacks on Tucker Carlson are ridiculous and unwarranted. The man is the farthest thing from a White Supremacist. The leftist strategy of labeling everyone a racist will not work in the long run. The American people are smarter than that. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 7, 2019

“These left wing wack jobs are labeling everyone a White Supremacist now,” wrote Nick Adams.