Watch Wisconsin Offensive Coordinator Joe Rudolph Mic’d Up During Training Camp

The Wisconsin football team released an awesome video Tuesday night of offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph.

The video from my squad featured Rudolph, one of the best OCs in all of football, coaching up his guys with an energy and passion most teams could only hope to ever find. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

Give it a watch below. It’s the perfect kind of video to get you hyped for the season.

“BOOM!” “BAM!” Mic’d Up with Coach Rudolph Try to keep up….#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/nawFq3rV93 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 6, 2019

Rudolph truly is one of the most talented offensive coordinators in the sport, and he should have a loaded offense to work with once again this season.

As long as Jonathan Taylor is in the backfield, we’re going to be just fine. There’s always a chance for a home run play whenever the talented back touches the ball.

More importantly, you have to love the passion and energy the guy is bringing to the field. Rudolph is out here coaching up his guys with more than enough energy, and he’s doing it in the tough August heat of Madison.

Most coaches couldn’t ever dream of being that excited going through camp. Luckily for us, Rudolph has more than enough energy to go around.

If he keeps that energy throughout the season, then we’re going to roll defenses across America. We’re 23 days out from South Florida, and I keep getting more and more hype with every passing moment.

Are you with me? I certainly hope you are. It’s going to be a great time.