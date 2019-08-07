Football Star Quintez Cephus Applies To Go Back To School After Being Acquitted Of Sexual Assault

Former Wisconsin football star Quintez Cephus wants to go back to school.

The athletic wide receiver was acquitted last week of sexual assault after the jury deliberated for less than an hour about whether or not he assaulted two women in 2018.

Now, with the acquittal in the books, Cephus wants to go back to the University of Wisconsin. According to the Journal Sentinel on Tuesday, his attorneys are trying to get him back into the university and “have asked for a decision by Thursday.” (RELATED: Quintez Cephus Acquitted Of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Aug 4, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

This whole situation is just an absolute disaster from start to finish. Cephus was accused of sexually assaulting two women in his apartment, and more than a year later, a jury of his peers decided in less time it takes to get a pizza delivered that he was not guilty.

The electric football star was removed from the University of Wisconsin following his arrest and was taken off of the football team. Will he ever play on the team again?

I honestly have no idea, but he is an incredibly talented player. The sexual assault trial essentially stole a year of his career from him at a minimum. I’m not even sure how the Badgers would go about putting him back on the roster.

It’s truly tragic what happened here. Cephus was found not guilty, he got tossed out of school, he lost a year of football and we’ll never know what could have been had he played last year.

Now, I guess we’ll all wait to see if the team can take him back or not. Given the fact he was found not guilty, you’d have to assume there’s no grounds to keep him out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Feb 27, 2018 at 8:01pm PST

This situation is going to get very interesting. Hopefully, the young man is given what is rightfully his after getting it all taken from him over the past year.