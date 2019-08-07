Watch The Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Resurrection Day’

The Paramount Network dropped a preview Wednesday afternoon for the new “Yellowstone” episode “Resurrection Day.”

The episode, which airs tonight, looks like it’s going to pick up right where “Blood the Boy” left off. In the preview, we see Beth in direct confrontation with the Beck brothers, Jamie seemingly on the edge of suicide and much more. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible With New Episode ‘Blood The Boy’)

Give it a watch below. It’ll have fans of the show going wild.

As I’ve said before, I have absolutely no idea what is going to happen tonight in the new episode. No idea at all.

The only thing I know for sure is that it’s going to be absolutely wild. We did get two new clips, and each of them shined a little light on what’s to come.

You can watch both of them below.

I really hope we also see a lot of Kayce tonight. He’s, in my humble opinion, the most fascinating character on the show.

You can tell he wants to be a good man but he’s dogged by his extremely violent demons. That makes for some great television.

As we see above, it looks like the relationship between him and John will be explored at least a little bit tonight.

Tune in tonight on the Paramount Network. It’s going to be outstanding.