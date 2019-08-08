Report: Aaron Carter’s Family Member Worry He’s Suicidal, Cops Do Welfare Check

An alleged family member of Aaron Carter reportedly was worried he was suicidal and called the cops to do a welfare check on the pop singer.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Thursday that police went the the Lancaster home of the 31-year-old singer after getting a call from a female who identified herself as a family member and said she was worried about statements he had made last week, around the same time he and his girlfriend, Lina Valentina had broken up. (RELATED: Report: Aaron Carter Wants To Open Up About Personal Experience With Michael Jackson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Aug 1, 2019 at 1:45pm PDT

Sources told the outlet the person told them she was worried he might either take his own life or hurt someone else. She also reportedly feared he was doing drugs and might overdose.

When they first showed up at the “Dancing With The Stars” star’s home Wednesday morning, police didn’t find him. However, he has since been in contact with them and police have determined that he’s okay. (RELATED: Turns Out Aaron Carter Was Swerving ‘All Over The Road’ Before DUI Arrest)

Now, here’s where things take a turn. Carter thinks it wasn’t a family member at all that called the cops or at least suspects that his ex, who had been living with him even after the split until he kicked her out last week, had something to do with the call to police.

Carter’s attorney, says that if Valentina doesn’t stop and just allow them to have a smooth break-up, he’s threatened legal action.