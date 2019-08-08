Adam Gase Left His Wife’s C-Section To Attend A Meeting With Peyton Manning

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase once dipped out of his wife’s c-section for an incredible reason.

Gase left his wife’s c-section as soon as it was over in order to attend a meeting with Peyton Manning when he was an assistant on the Broncos, The Athletic reported, according to Yahoo Sports on Wednesday. (RELATED: Jets Head Coach Adam Gase Reportedly Didn’t Want To Sign Le’Veon Bell)

That’s correct. Gase left before the doctors “put my organs back,” according to a statement from his wife.

I know lots of women are going to hate what I’m about say, but I’m going to say it anyways. I’m all in on Gase’s decision to leave for the meeting once the c-section was done.

This is the NFL we’re talking about. If he wants to have the money for private schools, nice houses and to support his family, then he can’t be hanging out in a hospital all day.

That’s just the fact of the matter. Having babies doesn’t win Super Bowls. Preparing for it with practices puts rings on fingers.

I’ll even take this one step further. If Gase had been coaching in the Super Bowl, I would have understood if he just skipped the birth.

I’m not saying that’s what I’d do. I’m saying I’d understand it. Tons of women have kids. Very few men win Super Bowls.

Plus, once you have a ring, you’re financially setup in a way that most people won’t ever understand.

Women might hate me for saying it, but I don’t care. It’s not the first time I’ve upset women, and it probably won’t be the last.

The facts don’t care about your feelings, and these are the facts. Hate them all you want, but I don’t blame Gase one bit.