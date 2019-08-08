US

Border Apprehensions Continue To Decline In July

Border Patrol agents keep watch during the official start for the construction of new bollard wall to replace 20-miles of primary vehicle barriers in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, United States April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

William Davis Reporter

Customs and Border Patrol released statistics on Thursday that showed a steep decline in apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border Patrol agents detained 71,999 illegal migrants at the border last month, down from 94,908 in June, and 132, 870 in May. So far this year, 760,370 illegal migrants have been detained at the border, with over 100,000 more being turned away after entering legal points of entry. (RELATED: Border Apprehensions Of Illegal Immigrants Top 130,000 In May)

The continued decline in border apprehensions comes after President Donald Trump reached a security agreement with Mexico and Guatemala in June after he had previously threatened to implement tariffs to deal with the border crises. (RELATED: Associated Press Fact Checks Dems For Blaming Trump For Children In Cages)

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security credited Trump’s agreements for the decline in border apprehensions.

“DHS has been taking a ‘whole of government’ approach to confront the ongoing crisis and fulfill our humanitarian and security obligations, including surging personnel from across the Department to high capacity locations on the Southwest border,” DHS Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan said at the time.

The number of border apprehensions surpassed last year’s total of 404,142 in April.