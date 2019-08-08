Browns Trade Duke Johnson To The Texans

The Cleveland Browns traded running back Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans on Thursday, clearing up space in the backfield for its dynamic one-two punch.

In exchange for Johnson, the Texans will send Cleveland an undisclosed draft pick for 2020. The move comes over four months after Johnson requested a trade, and allows him to play for another AFC contender. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Says He ‘Absolutely’ Wanted ‘Revenge’ Playing Against Hue Jackson)

We’ve traded Duke Johnson Jr. to the Houston Texans Details: https://t.co/e3swuboBmX pic.twitter.com/hB6sQtRKky — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2019

A talented running back from Miami, Johnson started two games for the Browns last year, but quickly lost playing time after the emergence of rookie Nick Chubb. With Chubb returning, and the addition of Kareem Hunt, Johnson was going to have a hard time finding touches this year. (RELATED: Browns Player Trolls Former Coach In Hilarious Fashion)

The big question everyone has to be asking is how Baker Mayfield will react to the trade.

The Browns’ franchise quarterback had some harsh words for Johnson after he demanded a trade, and was reportedly confronted by his teammates over his comments. It seems likely Mayfield is breathing a sigh of relief today, and so should Browns fans.

It would not have been good for Cleveland to enter next season with this looming over the locker room. Now the franchise can move forward and focus their attention on winning a Super Bowl.