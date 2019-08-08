Editorial

Chicago White Sox Will Play The Yankees At The Field Of Dreams

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play a game at the iconic Field of Dreams in 2020.

The White Sox tweeted the announcement of the huge game Thursday morning. It'll go down August 13, 2020, and an 8,000-seat ballpark will be set up for the game.

This is awesome. I’m not the biggest baseball guy on the planet, and I don’t often sit down to watch games. I enjoy going to them, hanging out, having a few beers and all that stuff. Just not a huge fan of baseball on TV.

Having said that, this is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in sports. “Field of Dreams” with Kevin Costner is an incredible film.

It’s not just a great baseball movie. It’s a great movie inside and outside of the sports genre.

“If you build it, he will come” gives me chills every single time. No matter how many times I hear that line, it gets me hyped.

Now, the Yankees and the White Sox will take the field and hope to hit home runs. Hell, Kevin Costner has to show up for the game, right?

You can’t have a game at the Field of Dreams and have Costner sit it out. You just can’t.

We might have to wait a year, but it should be worth it. This sounds like it’s going to be a hell of a fun time.