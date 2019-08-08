Black Kentucky AG Candidate Refutes Those Who Call Trump A Racist, Explains Why Blacks Should Join Republican Party

African-American Kentucky attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron pushed back against the “narrative that Republicans don’t embrace folks that look like me” during a Thursday night appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

President Donald Trump has endorsed Cameron in what has become a contentious race against Democrat Greg Stumbo for the state’s attorney general post, and Cameron in turn defended the president against charges of racism from the left.

“Look, my message is pretty simple,” Cameron said. “The Democratic Party needs to stop telling black Americans how to think. I’m a proud Republican, I’ve certainly been a Republican all my life. I registered as a Republican at 18 years old. I believe in the values of this party. I’m proud to stand with Donald Trump, who endorsed me recently, and help him fight illegal immigration, stand up for the sanctity of life, and fight against socialism, so I have heard worse but this is not about me, this is about standing up and saying enough is enough.”

“The black community is told day in and day out that they have to speak with one voice and that’s the voice of the Democratic Party,” he continued, adding that a “diverse group of folks” are needed on both sides. “I’m a Republican and proud of it and stand with our president day in and day out.”

“The values that I hold are consistent with the party of Lincoln, the party of Reagan, and the party of Trump, of the Republican Party, and so I’m honored to stand with the president,” Cameron said, responding to Kilmeade’s question about why he feels differently than other blacks, most of whom — according to polling — do not support the president. (RELATED: Inside Report From The First Ever Blexit Conference: Encouraging Black People To Leave The Democratic Party)

Adding that he won “104 of the 12o counties” in Kentucky’s GOP primary race for attorney general, Cameron pushed back against the “narrative that Republicans don’t embrace folks that look like me.”

Cameron called protests outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s house “disheartening.”

“So we have become accustomed to seeing Democrats who preach tolerance … but often are intolerant when it comes to individuals who have a different view or belief system then them,” he said. “I’m here to say enough is enough, and that folks who look like me should feel that there is an opportunity for them in the Republican Party. I’m proud to be in this party, I’m proud to be endorsed by President Trump.”

Kilmeade asked the Kentucky AG hopeful what he knows “about the president that maybe pushes back” on the belief that he is a racist.

“Well, I’m here to push back on that,” said Cameron. “I was in the Oval Office just a couple weeks ago when the President of the United States, Donald Trump, endorsed this campaign for attorney general. Look, the president is fighting day in and day out against socialism. He’s fighting day in and day out against illegal immigration. He’s fighting for the sanctity of life.”