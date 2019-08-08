Danny Trejo Rescues Special Needs Child Trapped In Overturned Car

Actor Danny Trejo rescued a child from an overturned car Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The “Spy Kids” actor became a hero after he came to the aid of a special needs child involved in a car accident, according to a report published by ABC7. The child was stuck strapped in a car seat in the overturned car.

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero! He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

Trejo, 75, and a bystander together rescued the kid from the vehicle. Trejo climbed in from one side while the bystander was able to unbuckle the car seat from the other side. The actor then pulled the baby out of the overturned car.

Trejo claimed he knew what to do because of his work with special needs kids. (RELATED: Car Chase In Rhode Island Ends Following A Crash Into Taylor Swift’s Front Gate)

“He was panicked. I said ‘OK, we have to use our superpowers.’ So he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers,'” Trejo told ABC7. “I said do this, with the muscles. He said ‘muscles.'”

“We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident,” Trejo continued.

“Giving to others, I’m telling you…. Everything good that has happened to me, has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything!” – wise words from @officialDannyT The story I needed to cover today. There is still good in this world! — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but to Trejo it seemed like a car ran a red light and hit the vehicle with the special needs child and his grandmother.

“Pay attention,” Trejo encouraged. “And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God.”