ESPN Releases 2019 College Football Hype Video, Judah & The Lion’s Song ‘Let Go’ Is The Season’s Anthem

ESPN dropped an unreal college football hype video Wednesday night.

The sports network posted a video to get fans ready for the season and revealed the song “Let Go” by Judah & The Lion as the anthem of the year. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

If you have a pulse, there’s a very good chance this video will give you goosebumps and have you ready to roll.

Give it a watch below. You’re not going to be disappointed at all.

C H I L L S pic.twitter.com/GQWuylIiLR — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 7, 2019

My friends, that’s the definition of a fire hype video. I’m also pretty in on this song. ESPN has been very hit or miss over the years when it comes to the song of the year each college football season.

They’ve had some solid ones. They’ve had some bad ones. This song is in the former category. It sets the mood and scene perfectly.

If this is the energy ESPN is bringing into the season, then we’re in for a very fun time.

IT’S THE LAST DAY OF THE LAST MONTH WITHOUT COLLEGE FOOTBALL ( @MercedesBenzUSA) pic.twitter.com/ywS9KfMen4 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 31, 2019

We’re 16 days out. Only 16 more days! That’s hardly more than two weeks. If you’re not excited, then you’re not a true American.

All freedom loving people are college football fans. I’m pretty sure that’s in the Bill of Rights.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the song choice of the college football season. My guess is most of you will like it.

Now, let’s get back to the playbook and drawing up some schemes for the season.