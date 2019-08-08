Watch The Preview For The Remaining Three ‘Yellowstone’ Episodes

Paramount Network has released a chilling preview for the final three episodes of “Yellowstone” season two.

The preview promises lots of violence and death as the Duttons appear to join forces with Dan Jenkins and Rainwater to kill the Beck brothers. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Ends With Bloodshed In Awesome New Episode ‘Resurrection Day’)

Judging from how the last episode ended, we’re in for much more violence. Rip killed two Beck henchmen and Kayce strung them up naked.

Watch the action packed preview below.

I can’t tell you how excited I am for the final three episodes. I’ve made some fairly correct predictions through the first seven episodes, and it looks like my prediction of an alliance is going to happen.

The Beck brothers have got to go!

Knowing how violent Rip and Kayce can both be independently, just imagine what they’re going to do once they put all their efforts together to kill Malcolm Beck and his brother.

Beth is badly wounded, but she still looks down to get in the fight.

Tune in Wednesday night for the eighth episode of season two. I have a feeling it’s going to be absolutely incredible.

Let the blood fill the streets, gentlemen! Let it flow!