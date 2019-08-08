Fourth Grader Escorted To His First Day Of School By Deputies After Dad Dies In Line Of Duty

A nine-year-old boy was escorted to his first day of fourth grade Wednesday by deputies from Hall County, Georgia after his dad was killed in the line of duty in early July.

Nicolas Dixon, 28, was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when he was shot and killed by a teenage suspect July 8, WSB reported.

Deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Department wanted to give some “extra support and encouragement on this first day of class,” so they escorted the young boy to school, an official Facebook post says.

Stephanie Dixon, Nicolas’s widow, took pictures of the heartwarming scene.

“Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies joined Caden Dixon and his mother Stephanie this morning as Caden began the new school year as a fourth-grader,” the post reads. “The Sheriff’s Office and Hall County community are proud of them both.” (RELATED: ‘A Bittersweet Day’: Retiring Police Sergeant Works One Of His Last Shifts With His Three Sons)

Dixon served for three years at the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. He left behind a wife, a nine-year-old son and a four-month-old son.