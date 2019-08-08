‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff And Dan Weiss Get $200 Million Netflix Deal

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss have reached an insanely lucrative deal with Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the two are leaving HBO for Netflix for a deal worth $200 million.

So, let me get this straight. These two clowns ruin “Game of Thrones” and get rewarded with a $200 million contract from Netflix?

Did nobody at the streaming service watch the finale? Did nobody pay attention to the pathetic ending? Were their eyes closed the whole time?

I don’t know who is running the show over at Netflix, but they should be fired immediately because they clearly have no idea what they’re doing.

Anybody who watched the ending of “GoT” knows that it was a disaster, and there’s nobody who I hold more responsible than Benioff and Weiss. Nobody at all.

It was their show, and they ruined it.

Will these two produce some great content for Netflix? Who knows. They’ll probably make seven great seasons of a new show and then throw it down the drain in the bottom of the ninth inning.

At the very least, it would appear that’s what fans should expect given the trend of “Game of Thrones.”

The unfortunate part is that I’ll ultimately end up watching whatever they make anyways, and I’m sure that’s what Netflix was betting on.

Either way, let’s all hope they don’t screw it up.