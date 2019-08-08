Jalen Ramsey Would DM Opponents’ Girlfriends Prior To Big Games

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey used DMs to get into the heads of his opponents during college.

“Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram and slide in his girlfriend’s DMs before the game,” the former Florida State star said during an appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast with NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, according to TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It apparently worked pretty well too because he added that people would “get hot about” it going down.

This is funny, but I honestly have no idea how this could work on any rational person. If some other player DM’d my girlfriend before a game, I’d honestly find it hilarious. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I couldn’t care less if somebody hopped into her DMs. As long as he’s not hopping in her bed, who the hell cares?

If anything, it shows how nervous the other guy is that he’s resorting to such drastic measures. Imagine how much you’d rattle Jalen if you just stepped to the line and hit him with what you were doing with your girlfriend the previous night after mocking his pitiful DM.

Just hit him with a laugh, hit him with the facts and then blow him off of the line.

Ramsey might have thought it was the most cutthroat move ever, but I don’t think it’d rattle most guys at all.

If anything, they might even find it funny. I know I would, but we’re not all cut from the same cloth. At least I respect his hustle to get the edge.