Jermaine Kearse Appears To Snap His Leg During Horrifying Injury Against The Patriots

Detroit Lions receiver Jermaine Kearse appeared to suffer a brutal injury Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Kearse got leveled while trying to block for a teammate, and it appeared like his leg just snapped right on the spot after getting rolled up underneath him. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

You can watch the horrifying moment below.

Oh no Kearse! Do not watch pic.twitter.com/vwPx8S1IJ5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 8, 2019

I’m not a doctor, but I’m not sure that could have looked much worse at all. Just incredibly awful on every single level.

Obviously, it’s way too soon to know what happened, but I’d be shocked if we see him on a football field again anytime soon.

His leg just got obliterated.

This is also another example of why the preseason is a joke. Kearse just joined the Lions, and he goes down with what seems like a season-ending injury in the first preseason game.

It’s utterly disgraceful.

Hopefully, he’s able to eventually return to the Lions. I just wouldn’t count on it happening anytime soon. What an awful moment for the franchise and Kearse.