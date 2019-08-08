Trump Names Joseph Maguire Acting National Intelligence Director

President Donald Trump named Joseph Maguire, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, the acting national intelligence chief Thursday after CIA official Sue Gordon resigned.

Gordon, the principal deputy director of national intelligence, reportedly told the White House she was planning on resigning Thursday after she learned she would be passed up for the director position, according to NBC News.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Honorable Joseph Maguire, current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be named Acting Director of National Intelligence, effective August 15th,” Trump wrote.

“Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010,” he continued. “He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University. I have no doubt he will do a great job!” (RELATED: ‘He’ll Be Gone’ — Trump Considering Replacing DNI Dan Coats)

Trump also tweeted about Gordon’s announcement, saying she is a “great professional with a long and distinguished career. I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her.”

“Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly,” the president continued in reference to former DNI Dan Coats, whom Trump considered firing for months. (RELATED: After 8 Months, Intel Community Will Finish Classification Review Of Russia Transcripts ‘Very Soon’)

The president originally nominated Republican Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe as DNI, but Ratcliffe’s nomination was withdrawn after NBC News reported he exaggerated his counterterrorism experience and received objections from Congress members of both parties.

