Kendrick Norton Shows Off Amputated Arm In YouTube Video

Kendrick Norton recently showed off his amputated arm to the world.

The Miami Dolphins player had to have his left arm cut off after a horrific truck accident in Florida several weeks back. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Has His Arm Amputated After Car Accident)

It obviously put an end to his time in the NFL, but he appeared to be in high spirits in the video showing his cleaning routine for his arm.

Give it a watch below.

Obviously, this is a terrible situation for Norton. He lost his NFL career in a matter of moments after crashing his truck, but at least he’s alive.

Not only is he alive, but he seems to be in very high spirits considering the situation at hand. I don’t think most people would be okay making a video of their amputated arm like it’s no big deal at all.

Clearly, Norton is trying to make the best of a bad situation.

Now, we’ll have to see what Norton does going forward. As I said above, playing football is clearly no longer an option for him.

It’s unfortunate and you hate to see it happen, but we all know it’s a great thing that the accident didn’t take his life.

As long as he continues to have a positive attitude, I imagine he’ll be just fine. It’s a shame his career came to a tragic end, but I still have a sense Norton has a very bright future.