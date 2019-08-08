Lil Nas X Visits Utah’s Football Program

Rapper Lil Nas X recently paid the Utah Utes football team a visit.

The football team recently shared a photo of the "Old Town Road" singer holding up a Utah jersey smiling from ear to ear.

Give it a look below.

I might have to give Utah a look this season. There’s nobody hotter on the charts right now in the music industry than Little Nas X.

Nobody at all. He dropped one banger, several remixes and he’s an absolute star.

If that’s the kind of energy Utah is bringing to the college football season, then I wouldn’t want to bet against them.

I wouldn’t want to bet against them at all. I don’t know much about Utah other than they’re supposed to be one of the better PAC-12 teams this year.

That’s where my knowledge pretty much begins and ends.

However, I’m all in now on the Utes. If Lil Nas X is riding with them, then go ahead and count me in. Count me in right now.

X set the music industry on fire with his one banger. Will the Utes do the same now that he paid them a visit? Only time will tell, but I’m not ruling it out.