Michelob Ultra Becomes Third Best-Selling Beer In America, Jumps Miller Lite

Michelob Ultra is out here making moves in the beer game, and is now the third best selling domestic brew.

According to a tweet from Darren Rovell on Tuesday, Michelob Ultra jumped Miller Lite, and has seen an overall increase in sales of nearly 15%.

In the graphic shared by Rovell, Michelob Ultra had sales a little bit north of $2 billion in the past year. It now just trails Bud Light and Coors Light.

Michelob Ultra passes Miller Lite as the third best selling beer in the US (via @BevNET, @iriworldwide) pic.twitter.com/CIPJ2w0WhW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 6, 2019

I don’t want to claim that I’m responsible for this gigantic shift, but I did give up Miller Lite in favor of Michelob Ultra a decent amount of time ago.

Since then, I’ve been spotted drinking it, I’ve talked about, I’ve enjoyed a few and Ultra sales have shot through the roof.

Now, I’m not saying they’re connected, but I’m also not ruling anything out.

I know what you’re all thinking. I really do.

You’re wondering how the hell I ever made a beer switch without the whole world finding out. Well, I’ve been doing a few things under the radar.

Much like a bombing run on a Middle Eastern missile site, sometimes it’s best to fly fast and beneath radar cover.

Having said that, I still do drink a few Miller Lites, but I have no regrets about the switch. Michelob Ultra is an awesome beer.

It’s a damn fine beverage and it hits the spot perfectly for those of us who are in amazing shape and just crushing life.

I’m not surprised at all it hopped Miller Lite. When I go to a bar, people everywhere are drinking them.

Now, we’ll have to see if they can get all the way to the top of the list. I wouldn’t bet against them at this point. Michelob Ultra sure does have a hell of a lot of momentum right now.