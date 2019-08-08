Michigan DC Don Brown Says They Started Preparing For Army’s Triple Option In The Spring

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has already been preparing to play Army for months.

The Black Knights run the triple offense, which is run by all the service academies last time I checked. The nature of that is because the military academies don’t generally have the same level of athletes as Alabama, Ohio State, Wisconsin and such. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Seeing as how rare the triple option is, defenses don’t prepare and it’s very difficult to stop.

However, Brown has been preparing for a long time. The Michigan DC said they started preparing “every day” during spring ball for Army’s triple option offense, according to Nicole Auerbach on Wednesday.

I’m actually incredibly excited for this game, and I’d love to watch Army win so that we can kill the Michigan hype before it even starts.

As you all know, the Wolverines have been getting an absurd amount of praise. They play the Black Knights week two, and I’d be smiling ear-to-ear if they lost.

It’d be hysterical for so many different reason. Imagine what Michigan fans would be like if they lost. It’s hilarious to think about. Absolutely hilarious.

For those of you who are big football fans, you know exactly what I’m talking about when it comes to stopping the triple option.

It’s not easy at all. Not even a little bit. You have to watch the quarterback, multiple backs and then hope like hell a receiver doesn’t slip loose.

Army will only throw a few times against Michigan. They’re going to run, run, run and run some more and then hope they can hammer one deep.

As a defensive coordinator, that’s arguably the toughest part about the whole triple option. If you give up the deep pass, there’s a high chance it’s going for six.

As a true patriot and a man who sees Michigan with clarity, I’ll be pulling like hell for the Black Knights on September 7.