Superstar Milla Jovovich Announces She’s Expecting Again, After Undergoing Emergency Abortion Two Years Ago

Milla Jovovich has announced she’s “knocked up again” following a deep depression due to the loss of her baby after she had to undergo an emergency abortion two years ago.

“Knocked up again,” the 43-year-old actress shared in a sweet posts on Instagram showing her rocking a baby bump, per Page Six in a piece published Thursday. “After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”(RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Aug 7, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT

“That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices,” she added. ” Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

Jovovich, who’s married to film director Paul W.S. Anderson, concluded, “Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m.”

It comes after the “Fifth Element” actress revealed recently that she was filming in Eastern Europe when she was four-and-a-half months pregnant and had to terminate the pregnancy after she went into pre-term labor, calling it “one of the most horrific experiences” she ever went through.

“Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to,” Jovovich wrote on her social media, in response to Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio’s move to pass anti-abortion bills. “I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake.”

Jovovich and Anderson are also proud parents to an 11-year-old and four-year-old daughter. Congratulations!