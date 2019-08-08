Report: Olivia Jade ‘Has No Plans To Return To USC,’ Still Upset With Mom Following College Admission Scandal

Olivia Jade reportedly has no plans to go back to the University of Southern California (USC) following her parents’ alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, Operation Varsity Blues.

"Olivia [Jade] has no plans to return to USC. She never wanted to attend USC to begin with, and now she is sure that USC isn't the place for her," a source close to the 19-year-old YouTube star shared with Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Thursday.

"Right now her goal is to rebuild her brand and her business," the source added. "Therapy has helped to bring the family together during some really rough times. Olivia and her mother have been communicating and things have improved."

The source continued, "Lori [Loughlin] has apologized many times to her girls and has told them that she only wants the best for them. Olivia has forgiven her but she still carries some resentment because she realizes that this scandal has marked her and will never entirely go away."

"The girls are definitely scared for their mother and father," the insider shared. "Until the court date has passed, they are just trying to get through the summer."

As previously reported, Jade’s parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, into USC by pretending their daughters were competitive rowing recruits.

The “Full House” actress and husband have since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the case.