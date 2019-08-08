Iraqi Man Who Died After Being Deported Had Criminal Convictions

Politico published a story about an Iraqi man dying Tuesday after being deported from the U.S., but didn’t mention his criminal record until 22 paragraphs in.

Jimmy Aldaoud, 41, died after being deported to Iraq from Detroit, according to Politico. He was allegedly unable to get insulin in Baghdad for his diabetes, which may have caused his death, Edward Bajoka, an immigration attorney, said on Facebook. Aldaoud was an Iraqi national who was born in Greece and moved to the U.S. when he was a child.

His criminal record is not mentioned until 22 paragraphs into the article. Aldaoud served 17 months in prison for a home invasion and had a criminal conviction for disorderly conduct, according to Politico. He had a third conviction for larceny of a minor vehicle, according to Huffpost. Aldaoud suffered from schizophrenia and other mental health issues.

Aldaoud, who wasn’t a U.S. citizen, became eligible for deportation because of his multiple convictions. (RELATED: New York Imam Convicted Of Terrorism Will Be Deported Back To Iraq)

“His mental health was the primary reason for his legal issues that led to his deportation,” Bajoka wrote in a Facebook post.

This video is of Jimmy taken in Baghdad two weeks after his deportation. I’m sharing with permission from Jimmy’s lawyers. Jimmy has been in the US since he was 6mo old—he was born in a refugee camp in Greece to Iraqi Christian parents. RIP#JimmyAldaoud https://t.co/1182x6GRAY pic.twitter.com/KF8RUOtKiH — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) August 8, 2019

Time wrote an article about Aldaoud’s death and entirely omitted his criminal record, despite its role in his deportation. They wrote that “the Trump Administration has targeted over 1,000 Iraqis for deportation.”

Politico headlined the story as “Iraqi man dies after Trump administration deports him.” The article includes multiple quotes from friends, family members and a congressman saying he died because of the deportation. Bajoka is quoted as saying that Aldaoud’s “blood is on the hands of ICE and this administration.”

“It was clear that deporting Jimmy to a country where he had never been, had no identification, had no family, had no knowledge of geography or customs, did not speak the language and ultimately, had no access to medical care, would put his life in extreme danger,” Democratic Michigan Rep. Andy Levin tweeted Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama’s speechwriter Jon Favreau also tweeted condemning the deportation. He wrote that “the Trump Administration sent a man who had lived in America since he was a child to his death.”

The Trump administration has ramped up deportations around the country, with 680 undocumented immigrants being arrested in Mississippi Wednesday.

