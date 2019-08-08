Report: Queen Making ‘Unusual Effort’ To Include Meghan Markle Into Family

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly made what’s been called an “unusual effort” to include Meghan Markle in welcoming her into the family after the actress married Prince Harry.

“Meghan [Markle] seems to have forged a particularly close relationship with the Queen if you compare that to when other people have married into the royal family,” royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told the Sun, per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

“The Queen last year in the first few months of Meghan’s entry into the royal family, made a particular and slightly unusual effort to welcome her in,” he added. “Unusual in the context of the trip on the royal train to do a royal engagement [to Cheshire last year].” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The royal commentator continued, “I’m 99 percent sure she’s never afforded that offer to [sister-in-law] Kate [Middleton].”

Larcombe admitted that the queen’s effort might just be due to “lessons of the past” as the Duke of Sussex’s mother, Princess Diana, “felt like an outsider in the royal family.”

Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce was finalized in 1996 and a year later she was killed after being involved in a car crash involving paparazzi.

The Duchess of Sussex made headlines recently for how she is breaking tradition and doing things her own way since marrying the duke in a gorgeous ceremony in May of last year. That includes, guest-editing the September issue of Vogue and not wanting to have her picture on the cover.

And Markle recently announced that she is helping to design a clothing line to benefit a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workplace.