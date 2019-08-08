REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends With Bloodshed In Awesome New Episode ‘Resurrection Day’

The latest “Yellowstone” episode Wednesday night on the Paramount Network was awesome.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT THE EPISODE RUINED. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

I really don’t even know where to begin on “Resurrection Day.” It’s without a doubt one of the greatest episodes of the hit Kevin Costner show that we’ve ever had.

So many incredible plot points happened, and I’m just going to dive right into it with the biggest one. The Beck brothers got their introduction to Beth Dutton and it exceeded any expectations I might have had.

Malcolm paid her a visit in her office to threaten her with a story of another woman who had her life ruined when she didn’t play ball with the gas station slot machine moguls. Naturally, Beth didn’t give a damn inch and let Malcolm know his challenge was “accepted.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible With New Episode ‘Blood The Boy’)

My friends, I never saw what was coming in the final moments of the episode. The Beck brothers sent two of their thugs to teach Beth a lesson. The entire final 10 minutes of the episode involving this altercation was incredible.

The Dutton daughter stabs one in the neck before ultimately being subdued. Her assistant is shot in the head and the one hitman starts to bleed out as the other attempts to rape Beth. Of course, there was a part of the equation the Beck brothers never accounted for.

Rip arrives after receiving a text, blows both their brains out and takes a couple bullets along the way. In the final moments of the show. The bodies of the two hitmen are strung up at Malcolm Beck’s house and John tells Kayce they’re going to kill the brothers. It was chilling from start to finish, and the violence is likely about to get out of control.

Of course, that wasn’t all that happened. Jamie was going to kill himself before John talked him out of it, and the middle Dutton son moves into the bunkhouse with the other wranglers.

Finally, he has a sense of belonging and he feels like he’s truly part of the ranch, which is all Jamie has ever really wanted.

Monica and Kayce also finally got back together and had one hell of a steamy sex scene. It’s about damn time!

Finally, there is most certainly an alliance between Dan Jenkins, John and Thomas Rainwater shaping up. The Beck Brothers murdered Rainwater’s best card dealer and took away Jenkins’ liquor license.

That’s not as bad as having your henchmen try to rape John’s daughter, but it should be enough to bring the three of them together for an unlikely alliance.

Right now, I damn sure wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of the Beck Brothers. Malcolm woke up to death on his doorstep and I have a sense that’s only the beginning. Rip, Kayce and John are loaded, locked, cocked and ready to rock.

Tune in next week to watch it all go down.