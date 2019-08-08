Texas Guard Andrew Jones Reportedly Cleared For Basketball Activities After Beating Leukemia

Texas Longhorns’ Andrew Jones will most likely return to the court for the 2019-20 basketball season.

Reporter Jon Rothstein tweeted the announcement Thursday, citing Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart as a source. “Texas guard Andrew Jones has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities, per Shaka Smart. Only appeared in two games last season as he recovered from leukemia,” Rothstein tweeted.

Jones was in the middle of his sophomore season at Texas when he began experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“I just thought I had the flu,” Jones said in an interview with MD Anderson. “But when I tried to come back, I was still having trouble. I started having headaches, dizziness and trouble breathing. I was also coughing up blood and had a fast heartbeat.” (RELATED: Jimbo Fisher Interested In Renewing Texas A&M/Texas Rivalry If It ‘Benefits’ The Aggies)

In Jan. of 2018, Jones was diagnosed with leukemia.

“That was so shocking,” Jones added. “I’d just turned 20, and none of my relatives had ever had cancer.”

Now, Jones has been cleared for basketball activities just in time for the start of his senior season. I can’t wait to watch Jones play. He was just getting started back in 2017 and he has business to finish.

Just another reason to watch the Longhorns.