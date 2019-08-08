Wayne Newton Sued After Estate Tour Guest Was Allegedly Attacked By Pet Monkey

Entertainer Wayne Newton has been sued by a girl who visited his home in 2017 over an alleged monkey attack.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Jocelyne Urena, claimed that Newton’s pet monkey attacked her daughter, Genevieve, while the family was touring the actor’s home, according to a report published by Page Six. The alleged attack occurred in 2017.

“Wayne Newton’s pet monkey accused of attacking girl” https://t.co/En18bXiPiH — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) August 8, 2019

“Without any provocation, the monkey viciously attacked and bit Ms. Urena, causing injury to her body as well as emotional distress,” the lawsuit read.

The family accused Newton of negligence and requested damages in excess of $15,000, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Wayne Newton Fires Shot At Burglars With Revolver)

Newton and his wife moved out of the home in 2013. After two years, the house reopened as a museum and showcased his jet, tons of cars and exotic animals including Boo, the monkey.

“This little guy is my best friend,” Newton told the Las Vegas Sun at the time. “It’s good here, isn’t it? It’s good to be home, right?

Pretty excited Mr Las Vegas Wayne Newton posed for #LasVegasToTheRescue! W/his monkey Boo & puppies who need a home! pic.twitter.com/hFmIGLmRtC — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) October 21, 2015

I have a few questions here. Was the monkey just wandering around freely? Was it really not provoked? I find it hard to believe that a monkey “viciously attacked” somebody without being provoked. Monkeys are typically curious, not angry. Especially a pet monkey.