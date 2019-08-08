Willie Nelson Cancels Tour Due To A ‘Breathing Problem’

Singer Willie Nelson canceled multiple tour dates due to illness after performing Wednesday in Toledo.

The “Whiskey River” singer, 86, announced the cancellation on Twitter and Facebook, according to a report published Thursday by the Toledo Blade.

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 8, 2019

Many fans responded to the post wishing the country music legend to get well soon.

“Sorry to hear you’re not feeling well. Rest up. Get well soon. Your health is more important than a tour,” one user wrote. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Poses For Photo With Willie Nelson And His Weed)

“So sorry to read this. You have one of the most beautiful voices that has ever been recorded by a white man. Get well, praying, and look forward to see you back on stage in Ft.Worth,” another user added.

Nelson’s concert was set to finish at the end of November in Oklahoma. He was supposed to make an appearance with Dave Matthews, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Bonnie Raitt at the Farm Aid concert in September.

This isn’t the first time Nelson has had to cancel concert performances due to illness. I really hope he’s doing okay and hope that this is nothing too serious.