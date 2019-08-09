Alleged Epstein Victim Says She Was Handed Off To Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson And More For Sex

Unsealed documents revealed Friday that Virginia Roberts Giuffre named former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and Britain’s Prince Andrew among the men to whom accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein “farmed her out” for sex.

According to the documents, Giuffre listed the prince and Richardson along with Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz, former Democratic Maine Sen. George Mitchell and scientist Marvin Minsky, among others. (RELATED: Authorities Were Alarmed By ‘Temple’ On Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’)

Giuffre claimed that she was 15 and had been working at Mar-a-Lago as a spa attendant when she was approached by Epstein’s assistant Ghislaine Maxwell, who promised to get her educated and offered her a possible job as a traveling masseuse.

Giuffre’s father, who also worked at Mar-a-Lago at the time, reportedly drove his daughter to her first meeting with Epstein. Maxwell met her at the door. “She brought me there under the preclusion (sic) that I was going to be trained as a masseuse and that she instructed me to take off my clothes and to give oral sex to Jeffrey Epstein,” Giuffre testified, noting that Epstein and Maxwell often used the words “massage” or “modeling” when they actually meant sex.

From that point on, Giuffre said she traveled all over the world with both Epstein and Maxwell — and that he offered her up for sex to his friends who traveled with them. Hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin was the first man Epstein directed Giuffre to have sex with, according to the documents. “Ghislaine told me from her mouth to do these things … Jeffrey told me from his mouth to do these things with these people. Ghislaine instructed me to do the thing that I did with Jeffrey Epstein on the very first meeting that I had with him,” Giuffre alleged.

Maxwell also gave a deposition that contradicted many of Giuffre’s claims. “I have been so absolutely appalled by her story and appalled by the entire mischaracterization of — and I apologize,” she said of Giuffre in a 2016 deposition.

Maxwell also claimed that Giuffre lied about former President Bill Clinton being “on the island” with Epstein. “This is the subject of defamation about Virginia and the lies she has told and one of the lies she told was that President Clinton was on the island where I was present. Absolutely, 1000 percent that is a flat out total fabrication and lie,” she said.

Dershowitz, who was named by Giuffre among the men to whom she was passed around, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Defends Role In Epstein Plea Deal)

He is also aware that there are soon to unsealed emails and a book manuscript in which my false accuser admits she never had sex with me. I will swear under oath that from the day I first met Epstein until today, I have had no sexual contact with any woman but my wife. 2/ — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) July 20, 2019

Richardson returned $50,000 in donations from Epstein following his 2008 conviction, and his spokesperson responded on Friday to the allegations against him in the newly-released documents, telling Fox News, “These allegations and inferences are completely false … To be clear, in Governor Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre.”

Mitchell, in a statement to the Portland Press Herald, also denied ever having met Giuffre. “The allegation contained in the released documents is false. I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre. In my contacts with Mr. Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact,” he said.