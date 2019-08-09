Entertainment

Are Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Engaged? Here’s Why Fans Think So

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TIME-100 GALA

(Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Taylor Swift fans are freaking out after the singer released a snippet of the lyrics of her next song, leading many to believe she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are engaged.

It comes after the 29-year-old singer shared in the September issue of Vogue a few lines from “Lover” that read, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” per E! News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

 

Many noticed that the reference about “borrowed” and “blue” sounds awful close to the old reference connected to a bride and weddings, “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.” (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

Swift had also liked a Tumblr comment about the tradition of what a “bride should wear for good luck” and fans reacted on social media.

The “Shake it Off” hitmaker and British actor have reportedly been dating for three years now, but the duo didn’t officially reveal that they were an item until May 2017.

 

In a recent article for Elle magazine, the “Me!” singer talked about how she used to let others influence her relationship choices, but that’s not the case anymore.

“Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was ‘couples goals’ based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn’t real,” Swift explained. “For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want.”

I guess we will find out soon! “Lover” comes out August 23!