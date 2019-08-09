Are Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Engaged? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Taylor Swift fans are freaking out after the singer released a snippet of the lyrics of her next song, leading many to believe she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are engaged.

It comes after the 29-year-old singer shared in the September issue of Vogue a few lines from “Lover” that read, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” per E! News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 8, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

Many noticed that the reference about “borrowed” and “blue” sounds awful close to the old reference connected to a bride and weddings, “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.” (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

Swift had also liked a Tumblr comment about the tradition of what a “bride should wear for good luck” and fans reacted on social media.

OMG I didn’t realize that Taylor liked a Tumblr post that says: my heart has been borrowed, and yours has been blue, something borrowed and something blue, so the line literally means is part of a rhyme that details what a bride should wear for good luck um OMG IF SHES ENGAGED ah pic.twitter.com/QIeJhDpFaG — Sophia Swiftie//wants to meet Taylor (@TaylorinStyle13) August 9, 2019

If she really is engaged or married , we deserve the pics !!!@taylorswift13 https://t.co/ZOXwAsDzzL — TayTay (@TSLover_13_) August 8, 2019

Taylor is engaged ??? What ?? Ok well these lyrics make sooo much sense if so !!! Omg I’m going to cry with happiness for her If this is true!! She deserves all the good things in the world and more!!! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/xcS2G3Nn3l — Les filles de Taylor ( city of lover show stans) (@lonelyswiftie11) August 8, 2019

The “Shake it Off” hitmaker and British actor have reportedly been dating for three years now, but the duo didn’t officially reveal that they were an item until May 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 8, 2019 at 7:04am PDT

In a recent article for Elle magazine, the “Me!” singer talked about how she used to let others influence her relationship choices, but that’s not the case anymore.

“Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was ‘couples goals’ based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn’t real,” Swift explained. “For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want.”

I guess we will find out soon! “Lover” comes out August 23!