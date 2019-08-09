Joe Biden’s Recent Gaffes Are Not Uncommon For Him

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a long history of making embarrassing gaffes throughout his political career and this tendency is carrying over into his 2020 campaign.

The 2020 candidate did not have a good day Thursday during his campaign stop in Iowa. Biden was left tripping over his words, making what could be perceived as a racist gaffe and confusing the names of world leaders.

His first gaffe was when he was giving a speech for his supporters in Des Moines, Iowa. During his speech, Biden told the crowd, “We choose truth over facts,” and was met by applause from an audience who didn’t realize the candidate’s mistake.

Oops: Biden says “we choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/bkohPsOmJC — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

That was not the only mistake Biden made Thursday while campaigning in Iowa. During a speech to a mostly Asian and Hispanic audience, Biden told the crowd, “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” (RELATED: Biden Slips Again: ‘Poor Kids Are Just As Bright And Just As Talented As White Kids’)

He tried to fix the mistake the moment after it happened by adding, “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” but the damage was already done.

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

Later in the night, Biden referred to Theresa May as “Margaret Thatcher” during his speech. He caught himself saying the wrong name, but didn’t bother to correct it, “You had people like Margret Tha– excuse me.”

This is the second time Biden has mixed up Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher since May.

Biden referred to Theresa May as “Margaret Thatcher” tonight, the second time he’s done that since May. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 9, 2019

His gaffes have not only been happening on the campaign trail, but also at fundraising events. During a fundraising event following the two mass shootings last weekend, Biden said, “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before.” The shootings actually occurred in El Paso and Ohio. He corrected himself later at the event.

Even though these recent gaffes may seem odd or offensive, no one is surprised by them. Biden has a long history of slipping up and making strange or offensive remarks.

In 2010, Biden was making a speech on St. Patrick’s Day for the Irish Prime Minister. During the speech, he spoke of the Prime Minister’s mother who passed away, the only issue was, she was still alive.

“His mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so, God rest her soul,” Biden said, and then had to backtrack. “Although she’s, wait. Your mom’s still alive. It was your dad that passed. God bless her soul. I gotta get this straight.”

Biden made a racist gaffe in 2007 when he was campaigning for then presidential candidate Barack Obama.

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy,” Biden said. “I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

After accusations of racism from the comment, he attempted to clarify what he meant on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, “What I meant was that he’s got new ideas, he’s a new guy on the block.”

Biden made another gaffe in 2006 that led him to accusations of racism again. While Biden was talking to an Indian-American supporter he said, “In Delaware, the largest growth of population is Indian Americans, moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.” (RELATED: Joe Biden’s History On Race Looms As He Weighs Presidential Bid)

A spokeswoman for Biden had to clarify his comments, “The point Senator Biden was making is that there has been a vibrant Indian-American community in Delaware for decades.”

Campaign stops have never been Biden’s strong spot. In 2008, Biden stopped in Missouri and during his speech asked State Senator Chuck Graham to stand up for a round of applause. The problem was, Graham was a paraplegic.

“Stand up, Chuck, let them see you,” Biden said before realizing his mistake. “Oh, God love ya, what am I talking about. I tell you what, you’re making everybody else stand up though, pal.”

The first step to solving a problem is admitting you have one. Biden admitted during a stop for his book tour in December that he is a “gaffe machine.” He seems to be having trouble learning from his past mistakes.