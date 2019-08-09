College GameDay Will Be At Clemson Vs. Georgia Tech

College GameDay will be at two games during week one of college football.

The ACC revealed on Thursday the popular event would show up for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on August 29.

It was already previously known the broadcast would also be at Auburn vs. Oregon in Texas on the first full Saturday of games on August 31. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

These are both two great choices on the part of ESPN. Clemson is the defending national champions and they’re playing another Power Five team to start the season on Thursday night.

Obviously, you have to give Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers a ton of attention, especially when the Thursday night slate to start the season isn’t exactly loaded.

The Auburn vs. Oregon game should also be a great one. It’s without a doubt the best game on the opening Saturday of college football.

The Tigers are hoping to have a big season in the SEC and Oregon will be one of the best teams in the PAC-12.

It should be a great game as both teams try to get off to a hot start this season.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Badgers game against USF will get GameDay. I guess ESPN is trying to hide how great we’ll be from the rest of the nation.

No worries. They’ll see soon enough.