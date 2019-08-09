MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Tells Trump Supporters, ‘You Own The Blood That Happens’

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch warned Trump supporters Friday they need to “own the blood that happens” and urged opponents to shame swing voters.

Deutsch talked on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about SoulCycle owner Stephen Ross, who has come under fire for hosting a Trump fundraiser Friday. Ross said in a statement Wednesday he has known President Donald Trump for 40 years and that the two agree and disagree on various issues.

“This election comes down to guys like that, and people saying, ‘No.’ You don’t get to say, ‘I’m for racially quality and all these good things. I disagree with him there but I like his economic views. I’m going to vote for–’ No, you own it,” Deutsch said about the statement. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Says Democrats Aren’t Going To ‘Play Fair’ To Put Trump In Jail)

“You own it. You own the blood that happens,” he said. “You own Charlottesville, [Virginia]. You can’t do it. You get the whole package, and that’s what swing voters have got to understand and be shamed into.”

WATCH:

This comes following two mass shootings last weekend that resulted in 31 people’s death. The alleged shooter in the El Paso, Texas, attack on Aug. 3 is believed to have had an anti-immigrant manifesto. Many have said that the rhetoric echoes Trump and blamed him for the attack.

“I’m talking about the suburban swing voters,” Deutsch added. “I’m not talking about a multi-billionaire. I’m using his logic to talk to the swing voters, to talk to the suburban women, to talk to the people in the suburbs of Philadelphia. No, you don’t get to vote for him because you like his tax cut.”

“[Ross’s] explanation is the pathetic explanation I hear from so many people,” he said. “That’s where we push.”

