Epstein ‘Needed’ Three Orgasms A Day, Witness Testified

A woman who served as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s personal masseuses testified the accused sex trafficker needed to have multiple orgasms a day, according to court records unsealed Friday.

Johanna Sjoberg testified during a 2016 deposition that she was a college student in her early 20s when Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, approached her in 2001 at Palm Beach Atlantic College and recruited her to serve as Epstein’s personal assistant.

But Sjoberg’s job answering Epstein’s phones lasted for only one day. Sjoberg said the next day Maxwell offered her $100 an hour to come to Epstein’s house to rub feet. When Sjoberg arrived, she said another woman Maxwell described as “her slave” took her to Epstein’s bathroom so they could both give him a massage.

“She took off her clothes, got on the table, and then he was showing me moves that he liked,” Sjoberg testified. “And then I took my clothes off. They asked me to get on the table so I could feel it. Then they both massaged me.”

Sjoberg testified that Epstein once told her he received so many massages multiple times a day from different women to satisfy his “biological” need to orgasm.

“He explained to me that, in his opinion, he needed to have three orgasms a day,” Sjoberg said. “It was biological, like eating.”

Sjoberg also testified that Maxwell would punish her when she didn’t cause Epstein to orgasm.

John Alessi, Epstein’s former house manager, said in a 2016 deposition unsealed Friday that “probably over 100” female massage therapists served Epstein at his house during the time he worked for the financier from 1990 through 2002.

Another exhibit: Passage from a deposition from Epstein’s ex-house manager John Alessi, marked in this 883-page batch of exhibits as “filed under seal.” May take awhile to upload a file of this size. pic.twitter.com/WkpvcMGAEK — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 9, 2019

The court documents unsealed Friday are related to a 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the release of 2,000 pages of documents from the case in July.

Guiffre accused Epstein of forcing her to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew in the lawsuit. (RELATED: Epstein’s Friendship With Bill Clinton Invoked, Former Model Who Reportedly Fled His Home Says)

Sjoberg said in 2007 that she was groped by Andrew during a house party at Epstein’s mansion. Andrew has denied Sjoberg’s claims, according to the Daily Beast.

Sjoberg said in a 2007 interview that her captivation over Epstein’s luxurious lifestyle persuaded her to become his masseuse.

“I made a pact with the devil in exchange for excitement and glamour,” she said according to The Guardian.

“I didn’t grow up poor,” Sjoberg said. “But I realized there was more money there than I could ever have imagined.”

Epstein pleaded not guilty in July to charges of sex trafficking minors over a decade ago. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

